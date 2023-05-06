United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Rentals by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $342.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.