Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $316.97 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.



