Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,234 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,243.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,337.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,243.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,067.80.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,445.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

