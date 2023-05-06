Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

