Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Activity

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $63.38 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

