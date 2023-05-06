Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 8,692 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

NYSE ED opened at $99.49 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

