CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE opened at $74.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

