Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 558,345 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,345 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

