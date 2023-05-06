Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

