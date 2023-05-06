Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 160 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAG opened at $139.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.06. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

