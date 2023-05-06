Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $264,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.8 %

DGX stock opened at $136.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average of $144.78. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

