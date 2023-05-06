Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

