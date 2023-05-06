Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,970. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $21.01 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

