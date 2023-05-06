Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $303,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 301,977 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,951,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,775,000 after purchasing an additional 202,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $41.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.