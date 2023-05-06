9,695 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.