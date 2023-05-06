Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $46,564,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 174.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 175,247 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.5 %

TSCO stock opened at $240.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

