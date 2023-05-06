Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000.

BATS REGL opened at $69.86 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

