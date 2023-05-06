Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RQI opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

