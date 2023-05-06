Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $340,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

