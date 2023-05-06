Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $249,000 in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,852 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

AG opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.21. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.