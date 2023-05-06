Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 97,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,642,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.25% of TriNet Group worth $179,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $11,543,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 344.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 79,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,233,000 after buying an additional 60,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TNET stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,055 shares of company stock worth $1,230,590 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.