Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $258,000 in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Overstock.com by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of OSTK opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OSTK shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.