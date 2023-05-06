Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $68.14 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Carrier Global worth $68,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.