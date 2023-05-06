Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 18,967 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Dollar General worth $86,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dollar General by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,397,000 after purchasing an additional 268,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $218.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.54. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

