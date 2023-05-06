2,768 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,688. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

