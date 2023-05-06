Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 7,047 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $37.97 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

