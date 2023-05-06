Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Raised by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $100,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.50.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $397.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $401.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

