Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.