Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

JEPQ stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

