Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.89% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,571,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after buying an additional 340,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $81.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

