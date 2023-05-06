Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $231,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $108.31 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

