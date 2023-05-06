Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 55,794 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 55,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.05%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

