Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.3 %

DD opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

