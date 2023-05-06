Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.29 Billion Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,614 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 7.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.57% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $1,292,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,571 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

MMC stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.