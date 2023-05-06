Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 210,488.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,407,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,601 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,781,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

América Móvil stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

