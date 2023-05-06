Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $173.67 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.