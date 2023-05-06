Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $265.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EL. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $203.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.37 and its 200-day moving average is $241.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.