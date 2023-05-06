Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $364,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,399.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,915 shares of company stock valued at $776,025 and have sold 23,617 shares valued at $1,728,865. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

