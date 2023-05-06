Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 768 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $130.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

