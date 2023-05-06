Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $349,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

