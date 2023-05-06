Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 365.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 3.7 %

KMX opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.