Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $1,201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 168.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $658,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,409. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Z stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

