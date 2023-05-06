Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

MGC opened at $144.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.03. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $150.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

