Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after buying an additional 833,389 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after buying an additional 244,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after buying an additional 1,066,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,326,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

