Metis Global Partners LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.