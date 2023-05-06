Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $414,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 3.8 %

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AB stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.