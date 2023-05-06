Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 283.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average is $108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.