Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.18%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,825. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

