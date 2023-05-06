Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,183,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.9 %

About Alibaba Group

Shares of BABA stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

