Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

